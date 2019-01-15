India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has ruined the life of the people of India as he is not secular in his thinking. He only cares for Hindus. Christians and Muslims are foreign to him and they have no place to live in India. If only Imran Khan was India’s Prime Minister, things would have been different.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Alas! Imran Khan?
