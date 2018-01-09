Alas! Asghar Khan

Asghar Khan was born in India on January 17, 1921 in a respectable family. His father was Brigadier in the Indian Army. His two brothers Squadron leader Khalid Khan and Pilot officer Asif Khan served the PAF and embraced Shahdat. He joined Indian Army as a second lieutenant and served on the Burma front during the World War-II. He successfully negotiated aerial combat against Japanese forces. He was politician, aviation historian, peace activist and above all the first {and youngest} native commander-in-chief of PAF. He served in that position till his retirement in 1965 before the break of 1965 war between India and Pakistan.

After retirement he served the flagship national Airline PIA. He made it No 1 Airline in the world. He entered politics in 1970 and launched his own Party Tehreek-e-Istiqlal. Although many prominent politicians joined his Party but he failed to win any seats in the general election. He was at the forefronts in the Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) agitation and was widely believed to be the next Prime Minister but he was not fortunate enough to attain that position as the then Army Chief (Gen. Zia-ul-Haq) in a military coup ousted Mr. Bhutto and took the reins of the country (which is now history). Asghar Khan after years of struggle merged his Party in Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Imran Khan, an international fame cricketer and social activist.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

