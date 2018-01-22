Alarming increase in crimes against children reflects evil growing in society: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the alarming increase in crimes against the children reflected the evil growing in the society and the solution lay in reverting to the Islamic values and laws.

Addressing the central advisory body of the JI at Mansoora, he said that unfortunately, the link of the society with Islamic social and cultural norms had weakened giving rise to rise in crimes especially sex crimes.

He said that the colonial era rules and regulations had proved to be destructive and added that the introduction of Shariah laws and the supremacy of the Quran and the Sunnah could guarantee protection of the life, honour and property of the citizens.

Deploring the police failure to arrest the killers of minor girls at Kasur, Liaqat Baloch said it was a big tragedy.

Meanwhile, the JI Secretary General visited the house of renowned writer Munno Bhai and expressed his condolences with the members of the bereaved family.

