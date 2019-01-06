Alarming cold weather

One of the” climate change” affected area of the world, Pakistan, is facing severe cold weather from its one end to the last. Temperature in many areas fall below to minus. Northern Areas, although, are considered cold region, but nowadays rest of Pakistan is confronting cold and freezing weather too. Advisory and precautions are much required to adopt for all, but specially for aged, babies and infants.

Who are vulnerable? To fence it earlier, use much enough warm clothes as well as dry fruits to keep yourself away from tense affects. Un-required movement after sunset under open sky should be minimised and try to remain under roof, to avoid cold wind consequences. Because prevention is better than cure.

NAEEM UR REHMAN

Islamabad

