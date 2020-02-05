Alarm over BBC future

London

The British government on Wednesday announced plans to stop prosecuting people who do not pay the BBC’s compulsory subscription fee, sparking concerns about the broadcaster’s future funding. Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said that in an era of streaming services such as Netflix, all public service broadcasters “must adapt”.

And she said it was “an anachronism” that anyone refusing to pay the licence fee — an annual levy paid by every television-owning household — could face a fine or even jail.–AFP