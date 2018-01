Staff Reporter

Karachi

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Ghazanfar Bilour has appointed Alamgir Firoz once again as Chairman Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs for the year 2018.

Alamgir Firoz is well known in the Diplomatic circle and has rich experience in diplomatic matters. He is a prominent business man and has rich background of textile.

He is the Member of “Buyers Forum” formed by Dutch Embassy, ILO & IFO in Islamabad.