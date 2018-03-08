Al shifa Trust to treat one million eye patients this year

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

President Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospitals, Lieutenant General (Retd) Hamid Javaid, Wednesday, said that over two million Pakistanis were blind, and 80% of them could have been cured through proper and timely treatment.

“Almost 500 people are developing eye problems in Pakistan every day as 14000 people are prone to eye diseases every month; one Pakistani is catching disease every three minutes which is distressing the whole society” he said while speaking at a press conference held in connetion with sharing annual performance report of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospitals here.

Al-Shifa Trust was established in 1985 and is a non-governmental, non-political, charitable organization. President of Pakistan is the ex-officio Patron-In-Chief of the trust.

The board of trustees comprises of retired service men, businessmen, bureaucrats and professionals.

The Trust Complex is situated 35 kilometres from the capital Islamabad on the outskirts of Rawalpindi.

The trust is running four state of the art eye hospitals in Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Kohat and Muzaffarabad. The Rawalpindi hospital has a capacity of 250 beds, with 40 highly qualified eye surgeons. 500 people daily develop eye diseases in Pakistan.