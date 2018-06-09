Al-Quds day observed

Staff Reporter

Al-Quds day was observed throughout Punjab like in other provinces of the country, on Friday.

Rallies, seminars, protest demonstrations and various other activities were arranged to condemn Israeli state terrorism against the people of Palestine.

Workers of political parties, religious groups and human rights organizations participated in the demonstrations. They pledged to continue raising voice for rights of oppressed Palestinians and rejecting nefarious designs of Israel and the USA against peace-loving people in various parts of the world including Palestine. Jamaat-e-Islami, Milli Yakjehti Council, Milli Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Shia Ulema Council, Fiqa Jafaria Pakistan were among the organizers of the events.

Prominent among those participating in the activities were include Farid Paracha, Allma Sajid Ali Naqvi, Ameer-ul-Azeem, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Malik Shaukat Awan, Shahbaz Naqvi and Jafar Ali.

Speakers on the occasion highlighted Palestine issue in detail and demanded the world especially Western nations to take a bold stand against cruelties of Israelis.

Carrying banners and placards, the participants demanded strong action to save Palestinian children, women and men.

Imams and Khateeb, in their sermons, called upon the Muslim Ummah to seek help of Allah Almighty against Israelis. They urged Muslim unity and called for making joint struggle for emancipation of the world from subjugation of colonial powers and Baitul Muqaddas from the clutches of Israel.

They stressed maintaining harmony and asked people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who wanted to create hatred among the followers of various schools of thought. They called for greater unity among Muslims to tackle the present-day challenges. They made special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, and unity of the Muslims world.

Meanwhile, the fourth Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan was offered amid tight security in provincial capital here. According to the SSP Operations Lahore Muntazar Mehdi, the Lahore police had made tight security arrangements for Juma prayers. Snipers performed duties on rooftops of mosques and about 9,000 police officials provided security to mosques and Imambarghas. Barbed wires were erected in and around mosques and Imambarghas. Main congregations for Friday prayers were held at historic Badshahi Masjid, Masjid Wazir Khan, Jaamia Naeemia, Jaamia Ashrafia, Data Darbar Masjid and Jamia Tul Muntazar. Worshippers entered the mosques and Imambarghas after thorough checking. Their vehicles were parked at some distance from the worship places during the prayers to avoid any untoward incident. Vehicles of Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit and mobile squad remained on high alert during the Juma prayers. All SPs monitored the security arrangements in their respective areas.