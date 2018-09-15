Al-Qaim Blue win match

Islamabad

Al-Qaim club Blue beat Zeeshan club by 2-1 goals in the Islamabad Aman Football Tournament played here at NIH ground. In the 24th minute of the first half, Mujataba scored one goal for Al-Qaim Club and Ibrahim equalised the match in the 26th minute.

However Arif scored the 2nd goal for Al-Qaim Club in the 31st minute of the 2nd half.

Islamabad Football Association, General Secretary, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion.

A total of 20 teams from Islamabad are taking part in the tournament played on knock-out basis. The teams include Youngstar, Haidry, Al-Qaim Blue, Zeeshan, Youthpower, Gangal, Al-qaim White, Friends, Akber, BK United, Karwan, G8 United, Evergreen, Poona, Ghouri, Bolan, Sharki, Model Town, Elite Club and Pak Sporting.

Friends Club will face Al-Qaim Club on Saturday.—APP