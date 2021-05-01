Al-Qaeda vows war against US

Al-Qaeda has vowed to “wage war on all fronts” against the US unless it retreats from the entire Muslim world.

Speaking just days ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the assassination of the group’s former leader Osama bin Laden, two of its operatives told CNN that it is planning a comeback in Afghanistan as the US withdraws.

“The Americans are now defeated,” said Al-Qaeda. The terrorist group, now led by Ayman Zawahiri, has largely been eclipsed by Daesh in recent years in terms of attacks carried out and media exposure.

The presence of US forces in the Middle East has long been seized upon by terrorist groups — including Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Hezbollah — as a rallying cry for their causes.