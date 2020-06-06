Al Qaeda leader killed near Algerian border

News Desk

French forces have killed the leader of militant group

Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Algerian Abdelmalek Droukdel, in northern Mali, France’s defence minister said.

Droukdel was killed on Thursday near the Algerian border, where the group has bases from which it has carried out attacks and abductions of Westerners in the sub-Saharan Sahel zone, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

“Many close associates” of Droukdel — who commanded several affiliate militant groups across the lawless region — were also “neutralised”, she added. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) emerged from a group started in the late 1990s by radical Algerian militants, who in 2007 pledged allegiance to Osama Bin Laden’s Al Qaeda network.

The group has claimed responsibility for a string of attacks on troops and civilians across the Sahel, including a 2016 attack on an upmarket hotel and restaurant in Burkina Faso, which killed 30 people, mainly Westerners.

France has deployed more than 5,000 troops to combat militant groups in the region — a largely lawless expanse stretching over Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, where drugs and arms flow through porous borders.

Northern Mali is the site of frequent clashes between rival armed groups, as well as a haven for militant activity. In 2012, key cities fell under the control of militant groups linked to Al Qaeda, who exploited an ethnic Tuareg-led rebel uprising, leading to a French-led military intervention.