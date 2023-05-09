Al-Qadir trust corruption reference; Here’s all you need to know case that led to Imran Khan’s arrest

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan was held on Tuesday in a surprise move that is capable of further pushing the existing political crisis that raises the prospect of unrest in the South Asian nation.

The political crisis has been building for quite some time as a defiant leader openly challenged the country’s powerful quarter and the current government, saying they are conspiring against him.

As people want to know the case in which the former prime minister was arrested, Pakistan Observer presents you the details of the Al-Qadir corruption reference.

Regarding the serious allegations, about 190 million pounds scam in connection to Al-Qadir University, the PTI chief, his wife Bushra Bibi, and several leaders of PTI are involved in the case. The anti-graft watchdog accused the PTI chief for an agreement between former government and a real estate giant that cost billions of rupees to the national kitty.

The incumbent government and investigators alleged that Imran Khan and his aides, in the guise of providing quality education in the Sohawa Tehsil Jhelum area, established the Al-Qadir Project Trust.

In the year 2019, Imran Khan’s wife inked a contract with Bahria Town in order to accept donations from them. It was learnt that Al Qadir Trust acquired over 450 kanals of land, as part of their agreement.

The government claimed that for the land, the PTI chief set its shares and transferred almost half of the donated land to Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s third wife – who fled Pakistan during the probe.

Interior Minister and other members of the coalition government said the value of this land was underestimated and Imran Khan got his share in the name of the institution.

It all surfaced when investigators noted that the trust received Rs180 million while documents revealed expenses of just 8.52 million in local currency. Another thing that raised eyebrows was that the institution was charging fees from students however at first it was recognised as a trust.

Having said the above-mentioned allegations, the former premier and his few aides are said to have adjusted the $50 billion that the British National Crime Agency (NCA) gave to the government.

It was learnt that Imran and his aides got illicit advantages in the form of vast land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the construction of Al Qadir University.