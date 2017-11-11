Al-Othaimeen reiterates OIC’s support to Kashmiris

Jeddah

The Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, has reiterated OIC’s full support to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the support during a seminar and photo exhibition on Kashmir jointly organized at the OIC Secretariat by the Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah and the OIC.

He called upon the Indian government to stop use of force against peaceful protesters in occupied Kashmir.

In his welcoming remarks, Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan said that the event was organized to mark the illegal entry of Indian forces into occupied Kashmir in 1947. He urged the international community to support the people of Kashmir in their legitimate struggle against the Indian occupation.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Khan Hasham bin Saddique, thanked the OIC and Saudi Arabia for supporting the Kashmir cause.He highlighted the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to persuade India to end human rights violations in the territory.

He said that the Government of Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiri people in their historic struggle.

Members of the Kashmir Committee, Jeddah, presented a resolution, calling the OIC to redouble its efforts regarding resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The photo exhibition and seminar on occupied Kashmir at the OIC Secretariat has become an annual feature for the past five years.

The event was well-attended by high-level OIC officials including Ambassador Abdullah Al-Alim, OIC’s Secretary General’s Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir, Saudi officials, members of Diplomatic Corps, local dignitaries and representatives of Pakistan community.

Kashmiri representative, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, briefed the audience about prevailing situation and continued human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

He called upon the international community and the OIC in particular to help the Kashmiri people in securing their right to self-determination.—KMS