Al-Othaimeen receives ambassador of Philippines

Riyadh

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received Atty. Adnan V. Alonto, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in his office.

During the meeting, the two sides discussedbilateral relations and the ongoing peace process in southern Philippines.

The Secretary General reiterated the longstanding position of the OIC that the Bangsomoro question must be resolved within the framework of all previous peace treaties including the 1976 Tripoli Agreement, the 1996 Final Peace Agreement and the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).—PR