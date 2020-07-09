Al-Othaimeen meets GCC Secretary General

Jeddah

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 9 July 2020 in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, held a meeting with the new Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, and congratulated him on the assumption of his new responsibilities.

The two sides discussed joint implementation mechanisms for the OIC-GCC cooperation agreement, and exchanged views on regional issues related to member states of both organizations.—PR