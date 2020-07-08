Al-Othaimeen discusses bilateral relations with Bahrain Foreign Minister OIC strongly condemns assassination of Al-Hashimi

Jeddah

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, had a phone call with H.E. Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during which the two sides reviewed the distinguished relations between the OIC General Secretariat and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al-Othaimeen referred to the meeting he had late last year with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and highly commended the support and guidance received from the Bahraini King.

Al-Othaimeen and Al-Zayani touched upon the OIC’s efforts and those of its various organs to stem the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the level of Member States, commending their unrelenting efforts, including Bahrain, to protect their citizens and residents while maintaining sustainable economies despite the brunt of COVID-19 on almost all domains.

For his part, Al-Zayani thanked the Secretary-General for his initiatives noting the remarkable efforts the General Secretariat and its organs have been exerting to solidify Islamic solidarity and boost coordination among Member States.

The Bahraini Minister also commended the firm, timely, and responsible Saudi procedures taken for the organization of the Hajj season this year, which aim to preserve Muslims’ lives.

Moreover, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of the Iraqi political researcher and security expert Hisham al-Hashimi by an armed group in downtown Iraqi capital Bagdad.

The General Secretariat expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Iraq and to the family of the departed, beseeching Allah the Almighty to accept him in His vast mercy and grant his loved ones solace and fortitude. It called on the Iraqi government to identify the culprits and bring them to book.

The General Secretariat further reaffirmed its support for and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in its efforts to counter violence and establish security and stability.—PR