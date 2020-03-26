Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite against Covid-19

JEDDAH Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed the OIC’s support to its Member States in their efforts to face COVID-19 pandemic, curb its spread, and eliminate it. Al-Othaimeen commended the precautionary measures taken by Member States to protect their citizens against the outbreak of the pandemic, calling on their citizens to adhere to those measures and to the decisions of their respective countries in the public interest. The OIC Secretary General stressed the need not to spread or listen to rumors and to depend only on the reliable official sources for information to prevent any public confusion that would undermine the collective precautionary measures.—PR