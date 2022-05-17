Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme presents Grand Ballot of West Marina

Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme, a project of Al-Jalil Developers, presented the Grand Ballot of West Marina- the largest residential community of Lahore-west with a spectacular ceremony at Pearl Continental Hotel recently. The event was inaugurated with Tilawat-e-Quran & hosted by Zohaib Azhar& R-J Sophia.

The program begins with comprehensive presentation made by Omer Khalid, General Manager Urban Planning Al-Jalil Developers on the concept and development plan of the West Marina, presented by Mr. Abdullah Hashmi Senior Manager Marketing, Al-Jalil Developers, proceeded by a detailed presentation by globally renowned town planning and consultation firm Surbana Jurong.

The unique presentation revealed latest districts, neighborhoods & blocks of West Marina mapping the most modern international trends to be introduced first time in Pakistan that left the audiences astonished who cheered it with rounds & rounds of applause.

Mr. Khalid Dhudhi CEO Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme graced the event as Chief Guest and commenced the ballot accompanied by Mr. Fraz Hassan Warraich, Managing Director Al-Jalil Developers. Actress Sara Khan gave a guest appearance at the ballot and shared her amazing journey with Al-Noor Orchard and West Marina.