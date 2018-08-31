Al Najoom Risers win final match of Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Al Najoom Risers Friday won the final match of first-of-its-kind Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League held here at the Arbab Niaz Stadium.

The four-day event opened on Tuesday with an aim to mainstream the Madaris youth, eradicate violent extremism and promote peace and tolerance in the society through sports.

The initiative was taken by the Peshawar Zalmi under the patronage of Zalmi Foundation Pakistan. A total of 12 teams comprising madrassa students belonging to different schools of thought participated in the event. The teams which took part in the activity were: Al Haq Smashers, Al Maqasid Fighters, Al Hilal Challengers, Al Wahda Hitters, Al Noor All-rounders, Al Khair Riders, Al Mutahidoon Creative, Ittehad Peace Builders, Al Fatah Record Sitters, Al Najoom Risers, Al Qurra Stars and Al-Barq Thunders.

Federal Minister for Religious Affair Noor ul Haq Qadri was the chief guest on the occasion. Prominent among those who attended the event were: Minister for Tourism Atif Khan, KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Zalmi Foundation CEO Javed Afridi, Younas Khan, Muhammad Akram and Islamic Research Institute Director General Dr Zia.

The participating teams had been imparted special training by the Zalmi Foundation at different cricket grounds in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province prior to the tournament.

The main objective of the league was to promote interfaith harmony among madrassa students of different schools of thought and provide them with an appropriate platform to showcase their sporting talent. Students of various madaris from across Pakistan enthusiastically participated in the historic event.

Share on: WhatsApp