Al-Mustafa trust facilitates 0.5m needy patients annually

Rawalpindi

Chairman Al Mustafa Trust Lt-Gen (retd) Ghulam Muhammad Malik said that Al-Mustafa Trust is providing best health care facilities to needy and above 0.5 million deserving people are being facilitated by the trust annually. He was speaking at a fund raising function organized by the Trust here at Thursday night to highlight the activities it was carrying out across the country .

The Trust has 11 medical centres operating in different cities including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Gujar Khan and Karachi,equipped with latest machinery extending health facilities to the downtrodden free-of-cost.

The Chairman said that free of cost treatment is being provided to patients suffering from cardiac, Hepatitis, T.B and other lethal diseases.

Malik said that annual audit of the trust was also carried out to maintain transparency.

Lt-Gen (retd) Ghulam Malik also highlighted the objectives and working of the trust in rural and urban areas of the country. He urged philanthropists to play their role by joining hands with the trust to serve the ailing humanity.

A number of participants on the occasion announced donations worth millions for the Trust, to join its effort to serve the poor. The Trust has been providing heath services since its inception in 1998, he added.—APP