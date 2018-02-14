Al Meezan investments opens another branch

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Al Meezan Investment Management Limited (Al Meezan Investments) is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in DHA, Karachi on Tuesday.

The opening of this branch took place on the 08th of February 2018 and is part of Al Meezan’s commitment to provide Shariah compliant investment solutions and quality service to the investors at their doorstep. With this branch opening, Al Meezan now has 19 branches in 11 major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Gujranwala and Sialkot. Ariful Islam, Deputy CEO Meezan Bank Limited and Chairman Al Meezan Investments and Mohammad Shoaib, CFA – Chief Executive of Al Meezan Investments, launched the DHA Badar Commercial Branch.

Al Meezan takes pride in being the pioneer of Shariah complaint investment solutions in Pakistan. The brand has been managing investments since 1995 and has one of the longest track records of managing mutual funds in the private sector in Pakistan. As the Largest Manager for Shariah Compliant Funds in Pakistan with Assets under Management of over Rs. 97.04b (as on January 31st, 2018) and the Highest Management Quality rating of AM1by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company.