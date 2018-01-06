Al Meezan Investments opens 7th branch in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Al Meezan Investment Management Limited (Al Meezan Investments) has announced the opening of a new branch in SITE Area, Karachi. The opening of this branch took place recently and is part of Al Meezan’s commitment to provide Shariah compliant investment solutions and quality service to the investors at their doorstep.

With this branch opening, Al Meezan now has 17 branches in 10 major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Swat and Gujranwala. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA – Chief Executive of Al Meezan Investments and Dr. Muhammad Imran Ashraf Usmani, Shariah Advisor and Group Head of the Product Development and Shariah Compliance Department of Meezan Bank Limited, formally announced the inauguration of the branch.

Al Meezan takes pride in being the pioneer of Shariah complaint investment solutions in Pakistan. The brand has been managing investments since 1995 and has one of the longest track records of managing mutual funds in the private sector in Pakistan. As the Largest Manager for Shariah Compliant Funds in Pakistan with Assets under Management of over Rs.93 Billion (as on November 30, 2017) and the Highest Management Quality rating of AM1by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company. Al Meezan has the distinction of managing 14 mutual funds, several administrative plans with the latest addition of Meezan Capital Preservation Plan-III, launched in December 2017 and an investor base of over 67,000 clients. Al Meezan also manages Pakistan’s largest private sector Equity Fund i.e. Meezan Islamic Fund (MIF) and largest Voluntary Pension Fund i.e. Meezan Tahaffuz Pension Fund (MTPF), with AUMs of Rs. 41 Billion and Rs. 8 Billion respectively (as on November 30, 2017).