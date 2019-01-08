Al Meezan Investments expands nationwide network

Karachi

Al Meezan Investment Management Limited is pleased to announce the opening of 3 new branches in Karachi, Hyderabad and Faisalabad. With this addition, Al Meezan will also serve its investors from Clifton Branch – Shop # 3, ground Floor, Plot # D-39 ,Tabba Tower Gizri Road, Karachi. Hyderabad Branch, Shop # A-1 , 1 & 2, Mezzanine Floor Shifa Heaven, Main Auto Bhan Road Hyderabad& Faisalabad Branch, Shop # 27, First Floor Plot # 27, Susan Road Near Chenab Market Faisalabad. The branches were made operational on 28th December, 2018.

Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO – Al Meezan Investments stated at the inauguration that “The expansion is part of Al Meezan’s commitment to provide Shariah compliant investment solutions and quality service to the investors at their doorstep, In Sha Allah, we aim to extend our presence in every corner of the country in the near future”. With these branch openings, Al Meezan now has 23 branches in 12 major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Swat and Gujranwala.

Al Meezan takes pride in being the pioneer of Shariah complaint investment solutions in Pakistan. The brand has been managing investments since 1995 and has one of the longest track records of managing mutual funds in the private sector in Pakistan. As the Largest Manager for Shariah Compliant Funds in Pakistan and the Highest Management Quality rating of AM1 by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company; Al Meezan has the distinction of managing 16 mutual funds, several administrative plans with the latest addition of MeezanRozanaAmdani Fund (MRAF), launched in December 2018.—PR

