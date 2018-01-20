Al Meezan Investment joins hands with IoBM

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, the largest fund manager in Pakistan, formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Institute of Business Management (IoBM), which will provide Accreditation of Al Meezan Investments’ Training Program. This accreditation is the first in the Asset Management Industry which will enable Al Meezan to provide standardized training programs under Professional Academic Supervision.

The official MOU ceremony was held at the Head Office of Al Meezan Investments. IoBM team was represented by Talib S. Karim, President IoBM and Al Meezan Investments was represented by Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO.

The MOU signing between Al Meezan Investments and IoBM will provide Al Meezan accreditation to its Comprehensive Training Program on mutual funds which is conducted for its employees. In addition, Al Meezan Investments, being a responsible corporate entity will endeavor to support IoBM students/graduates by providing them with an opportunity to work or intern at Al Meezan and collaborate on research through multiple projects.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohammad Shoaib CFA, said, “We are pleased that IoBM has entrusted Al Meezan with this accreditation. The achievement of this milestone reflects the recognition of the investment management capability and service quality of Al Meezan Investments by globally recognized financial institutions and we will endeavor to further improve upon these standards in the future”.

“The essence of IoBM’s academic programs pertains to career focused education towards individual fulfillment, professional excellence, institutional credibility, family welfare and social responsibility. Keeping in view Al Meezan’s successful operations of 22 years, we believe that through this collaboration, the vision of imparting knowledge and enabling the students to become successful globally will be further enhanced” said Mr. Talib S. Karim. Al Meezan takes pride in being the pioneer of Shariah complaint investment solutions in Pakistan. Managing investments since 1995 and has one of the longest track record of managing mutual funds in the private sector in Pakistan.