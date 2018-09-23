Al-Maliki: PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia strengthened strategic coop

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Khan’s decision to choose Saudi Arabia as the destination of his first official visit abroad has confirmed that Islamic Republic of Pakistan consider the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as first country in the list of its strategic allies, stated the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Islamabad, Mr. Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki.

“This visit carries many messages, the most important of which is that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan ties are like one soul and two bodies which can’t be separated”, he added.

In an interview to Al Arabiya, Al-Maliki said: The first foreign visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister includes cooperation in the fields of economics and culture as well as military, and the visit will be followed by many subsequent visits.

He further added: “Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia has many dimensions, it would help in further strengthening and deepening the bilateral, brotherly, strategic and economic relations, underscoring that Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and crises, and Khan’s choice of Saudi Arabia for his first official visit confirms the sincere expression of the new government of Pakistan that Saudi Arabia is its important strategic ally.

It is expected that the visit has given firm impression to public opinion in the world that Pakistan consider Saudi Arabia as its preferred country and first ally. He stressed that Pakistani Muslims brothers consider the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as center of their direction due to existence of Makkah and Madinah.

He said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is housing more than 2.5 million Pakistanis expatriates who work in many fields and contribute in further strengthening and deepening bilateral relations.

He further pointed out that Saudi Arabia will support reconciliation between Pakistanis and Afghans, and has the ability – by God willing – to act as a key player even in Pakistani-Indian relations, described that “Khan” knows the value of Saudi Arabia and its weight being the heart of the Muslim world, and has always stood by Pakistan since its independence and continue to stand by it.

Share on: WhatsApp