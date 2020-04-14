Al-Khidmat rendered unparalleled services to nation

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation had rendered unparalleled services to the nation and the country in every natural calamity during the country’s history.

Talking to the media after opening the Isolation ward at Al-Razi hospital Islamabad run by the Al-Khidmat Foundation, he said that if the masses voted the JI into power, the JI would definitely build the homeland into a prosperous and welfare state.

AmirulAzeem said that during the last seventy years, the Al-Khidmat Foundation had established ten big hospitals in the country with the support of the philanthropists and isolation wards had been set up at each of these hospitals. He said there was fear and panic all over the world because of the outbreak of the corona virus and people had been confined themselves to their homes. However, the JI workers and a Al-Khidmat Foundation volunteers were in the field and busy in providing relief to the people affected by the lock down.

JI deputy chief Mian Muhammad Aslam and Islamabad chief of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Hamid Athar were present on the occasion.