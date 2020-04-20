Al-Khidmat on forefront in relef work: Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) relief network is providing relief to needy and other segments of society in every nook and corner of country, Karachi ameer JI, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said.

During visit to cut price oven-made loaves centres at Islam Chowk and Gulshan-e-Bihar in Orangi Town to needy under district west JI project, he said on directives of JI Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, ration and readymade food is being provided to coronavirus lockdown needy.

Talking to journalists said despite influx of billions of funds, federal and Sindh government has failed to cater poor in their time of need.

Even relief supplies to poor are not being provided on precise process and on other hand JI and Alkhidmat are on forefront providing relief to people in distress, he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman informed that JI and Alkhidmat has started supply of fresh vegetable as well to people. Only non-governmental organisations are seen busy in welfare work and providing relief to people, he remarked.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief never missed whenever it got opportunity to serve people in their hard like periods of late nazim, Naimatullah Khan, Abdus Sattar Afghani, Professor Ghafoor Ahmad and Mahmood Azam Farooqi.

He also appealed philanthropists to share JI and Alkhidmat in welfare work with their zakat, alms and donations.

District Ameer Ishaq Khan, Naib Ameer Fazal Ahad, area Nazim Muddasir Ansari, Dr Masood Ashraf and Nazim Naval Colony were also present on the occasion. Ishaq Khan informed the JI city chief that around 20 relief centres in west were busy in welfare services day and night.