Al-Khidmat Foundation fully prepared to deal with coronavirus: Shakoor

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Muhammad Abdul Shakoor has said that due to the severe situation emerging from the coronavirus outbreak in country, 26 hospitals, three diagnostic centres and thousands of volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation in whole Pakistan are fully prepared and are serving along government and other relief organisations.

While addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, Muhammad Abdul Shakoor said that prior to this Naimatullah Khan Al-Khidmat Thar Complex services were presented to Sindh government, which has been converted by Sindh government into quarantine centre. He said that the volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation are distributing the ration among the deserving families affected from the situation.

He said that beside this all the offices of Al-Khidmat, hospitals and units are being introduced as protective centers of coronavirus so that the people should get awareness and information from there.

Muhammad Abdul Shakoor said that all the relief organizations should have needed to work jointly from one platform. He said that enthusiastic advertisement campaign should be run for awareness, people should be urged to seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah and should arrange food and ration for the poor and deserving people affected from coronavirus. Muhammad Abdul Shakoor has appealed the masses to ensure implementation of the directions issued by the health department because currently prevention is the only cure of the disease.

On the occasion National Director Al-Khidmat Health Services Professor Dr. Afzal, President Al-Khidmat Central Punjab IkramulHaqSubhani, President Al-Khidmat Lahore Abdul Aziz Abid, MD Al-Khidmat Health Foundation Sufyan Ahmed Khan and Secretary General PIMA Dr. KhubaibShahid were also present on the occasion.