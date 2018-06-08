Al-Khaima Al Arabia team wins Ramazan C’ship

Islamabad

Al-Khaima Al Arabia team clinched the Ramazan Championship title by beating UAE Embassy’s team by 2-1 on penalty shootouts in the final.

The Sudan Embassy’s team stood third after beating Kuwait Embassy’s team, said a press release issued here.

The UAE Embassy in Islamabad organized the Year of Zayed Ramazan Football championship from May 29 to June 2, with the participation of six Arab embassies distributed in two groups. The first group consisted Embassies of UAE, Kingdom of Bahrain and Republic of Sudan, and second group consisted the Embassies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait and the “Al-Khaima Al Arabia” Arab Camp which consists players from the embassies of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco and Iraq.

Hamad Al Zaabi the Ambassador on the concluding ceremony of championship said that organizing and hosting of this tournament by the UAE Embassy is part of its social initiatives to celebrate the vision of the founding father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, by the “Year of Zayd” this year. He said the aim of this event is to gather Arab diplomatic community in one place within the brotherly and sprit full atmosphere. He said he is pleased to see the presence of Arab Ambassadors, Diplomats their families and Pakistani community and the great interaction that the tournament witnessed during the matches.—APP