‘Al-Kassah-III’ – Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

ISLAMABAD – A joint military exercise between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Al-Kassah-III, is being held at King Khalid Military City Hafar Al Batin.

This is the third joint military exercise of Al-Kassah series between the two countries, according to state broadcaster. Al-Kassah training is aimed at enhancing Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) skills.

The Royal Land Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army troops will practice various drills relating to countering Improvised Explosive Device (IED), the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

These include searching of routes, compound clearance, vehicle clearance, explosive handling and EOD drills and procedures.

Commander Northern Area Major General Saleh Bin Ahmed Al Zahrani attended the event as chief guest.