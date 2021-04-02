Al Karam textile collaborates with TCF’s Community dev unit to empower women

Staff Reporter Karachi

Al Karam Textile Mills Pvt Ltd. has contributed 10,800 double bed sheets’ fabric pieces towards the Vocational Program of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) managed by its Community Development Unit.

This collaboration between Al Karam Textile Mills and TCF will help 150 apprentices to practice their stitching skills and generate additional household income.

Moreover, the income from this project will be used to support skills training of more community women.

The objective of this Vocational Program is to enable community women around TCF Schools to attain technical skills, earn a livelihood and support their family income.

Currently, the program has 12 centers across Karachi, Lahore, Kasur, Gujrat, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab and Muzaffarabad, catering to around 400 trainees a year.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Fawad Anwar, Managing Director, Al Karam Textile Mills stated ‘We firmly believe the best way to give back is by enabling women to be able to support themselves and earn an honest livelihood.

The women in our country are immensely talented and hardworking; all they need are some opportunities to become contributing members of the society at large.

We commend the work TCF is doing in this regard, and we are pleased to play our part in helping them achieve their goal of helping women from across the country.’

Further, the CEO of TCF, Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad added, ‘TCF believes that our girls and women are our key agents of change.

Empowering them is essential, not only for their well-being but also for their families, communities, and the country’s overall development and economic productivity.