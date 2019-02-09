Al-Huda School providing Islamic education: DG FDA

Faisalabad

Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Amir Aziz has said that the Al-Huda School is providing Islamic education to the new generation in addition to equipping them with modern sciences. Addressing the Annual Prize Distribution ceremony of Al-Huda School Faisalabad on Saturday, Amir Aziz told that it is very difficult for parents to select proper educational institution for the grooming of their children who must have in-depth knowledge of religion as well as modern sciences to survive respectably while sticking to the Islamic values.

He said that the students as well as society have to face distortions if parents fail to select proper schooling for their siblings. This situation also land students in odd situation and they have to run from pillar to post to get respectable job, he added. The DG FDA said that currently majority of our students are hanging between western and eastern cultures and hence we must take practical measures to clear their ideological base. He appreciated the Al-Huda school where students are give

education of religion as well as various science subjects.—INP

