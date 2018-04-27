Al Hilal registered as first Shariah advisory company by SECP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered Al Hilal Shariah Advisors (pvt.) Limited as the first Shariah Advisory company in Pakistan under the Shariah Advisory Regulations 2017.

Al Hilal Shariah Advisors (pvt.) Limited became the first Shariah Advisory company in the country registered by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, providing Shariah Advisory services to various Islamic financial institutions including Asset Management Companies, Modaraba and other Islamic Financial Institutions.

Al Hilal aims at converting the conventional interest-based economy to the Islamic financial system under the guidance of Shariah Scholars and financial experts and has been operating since 2011 but after the initiation of the regulatory requirements, it has registered to become the first Shariah advisory firm in Pakistan. Currently Al Hilal is the only Shariah Advisory Company in Pakistan.

“We are proud to have been given the honour by the SECP of being the first Shariah Advisory Company in Pakistan,” said Faraz Younus Bandukda, CFA the Chief Executive at Al Hilal.