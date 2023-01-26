Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to add more chapters to their historic rivalry in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal reportedly interested in signing the Argentine to a world-record contract.

Messi, who reportedly verbally agreed on a contract extension with PSG, is said to be considering his options elsewhere as well, with Saudi Arabia a likely destination.

The World Cup winner has just six months left on his current deal with the French champions.

Al Hilal are ready to pounce in case of an opening and are reportedly interested in signing Messi to a reported $299m per-year contract which will be more than what their Saudi Pro League rivals Al Nassr are paying Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not only would it put Messi in direct competition with a long-time rival but it would see his earnings surpass those of the newly signed Al Nassr forward.

Ronaldo’s deal runs for a two-and-a-half year with Messi’s expected to be longer than that.

Messi recently put his skills on display in a friendly against Riyadh All-Stars while playing for PSG in a sold-out stadium, showcasing their imperishable pull towards footballing fans.

If Saudi Arabia manages to snag two of the most prolific footballing superstars in successive transfer windows, it will help their league grow to an unprecedented height.

Just like Messi and Ronaldo, there is a strong rivalry between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Al Hilal have won the league three years in a row and won last season’s Asian Champions League as well.