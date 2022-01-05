AL Haj Automotive launches Proton genuine oil

Al Haj Automotive Pvt. Ltd (progressive assemblers and distributors of Proton Vehicles in Pakistan) and Euro Oil recently hosted an event at Royal Swiss Hotel to launch Proton Genuine Oil, powered by Petronas, for exclusive use in Proton Cars in Pakistan. Euro Oil is the exclusive distributor of Petronas in Pakistan.

Petronas Lubricants have a strong presence inte rnationally, powering high performance vehicles which include Formula1 cars, Moto GP, Dakar Rally and racing cars.

The brand is available in 90 countries worldwide and is a leading name in the lubricant industry, driven by the latest technology, R&D and innovation, which enables the production of class-leading solutions.

Petronas has been the official fluid solution provider for Proton vehicles since 1989. Since the launch of Proton vehicles in Pakistan, Al-Haj is making concerted efforts to introduce best industry standards and maintenance solutions in Pakistan, and the launch of Proton Genuine Oil is a step forward in this regard.

Proton Genuine Oil is offered with a modern API grade to enhance the performance of Proton’s award winning powertrain, especially imported from Malaysia.

Proton Genuine Oil is especially designed for superior engine performance and longer change intervals, reducing maintenance cost significantly.