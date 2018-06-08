Al-Gadhwal dwellers facing shortage of facilities

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

‘Seventeen thousand dwellers of Al-Gadhwal union council are experiencing a severe shortage of essential life facilities and highest mortality rate in the entire district. Hundreds of boys and girls have no hope of getting education in the area. Negligence has put the future of hundreds of children at stake.’

This was stated by Naqeebullah Babar president of local support organization Al-Gadhwal while chairing the organization meeting held here. Members Kashif ur Rehman, Abdul Haleem Shah, Khudai Noor, Habib ur Rehman, Muhammad Haleem, Raza Khan, Muhammad Suleman Shadezai, Suleman Khan, Imdad Khan.