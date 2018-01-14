Al- Faisal, GB, Ghauri Clubs victorious in Football League

ISLAMABAD, :Al- Faisal Club, Gilgit Baltistan and Ghauri Club earned victories in the 2nd round of Islamabad B Division Football League.At Karachi Company Ground, in the first match, Al-Faisal Club beat Baltistan Club by 1-0 goal. Asad scored alone goal for Al-Faisal Club in the 25th minutes of the first half. General Secretary, Islamabad Football Association, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari and President, Al-Faisal Football Club, Muhammad Sadir and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion. In the second match, Gilgit Baltistan defeated Federal Club by 3-1 goals. Rehmat Shah (8min), Rehan Younis(14 min) and Hasnain Abbas(50 min) scored one goal each for Gilgit Baltistan while Rizwan Satti reduced the margin in the 19th minutes. 3rd match was played 1-1 draw between Friends Club and Youth Power Club. In the 5th minutes of the 2nd half, Moeed scored one goal for Youth Power Club and Muhammad Ali equalized the match 1-1 goals in the 15th minutes of the same half.At T&T Ground, The first match was played goalless draw betweenHighlanders Club and Chasers Club and both teams got one point each. In the 2nd match, Ghauri Club beat Royal Players Club by7-0 goals. Ghauri Club was leading 4-0 at the end of first half. Abdul Rehman, Hassan and Adil scored two goals each while Umer haider scored one goal for Ghauri Club. 3rd match was played 1-1 draw at same venue between PTCL Youth Club and Ramna Club. In the 14th minutes of the first half, Shafique scored one goal for PTCL Youth Club and Waqar equalized the match 1-1 in the 18th minutes of the same half.

Orignally published by APP