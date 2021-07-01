Al Baraka Islamic Bank wins ‘Best Bank for Social Media Bahrain 2021’ Award

Manama

Al Baraka Islamic Bank has won the ‘Best Bank for Social Media Bahrain 2021’ award for the second consecutive year from the Global Banking and Finance Review, which is considered one of the most prominent international awards in the banking and financial industry.

The award comes as a recognition of the bank’s outstanding efforts in positioning itself as the social media pioneer within the Kingdom’s banking and finance sector, as well as its impressive performance in its digital social media campaign management, which has received great engagement from both customers and the public due to its innovative and interactive strategy.

Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Fatema Al Alawi, Head of Retail Banking at Al Baraka Islamic Bank said: “We are very proud to have won this prestigious award for the second consecutive year, as this comes as a result of our continued efforts in successfully utilizing our social media platforms to promote our products and services to ensure our customers have access to valuable information at all times.”

“We have been continuously implementing an innovative social media strategy via proactive digital engagement.

Furthermore, our social media platforms primarily focus on engaging and informative content such as hosting live questions and answers sessions with our followers to attend to any inquiries they may have, as well as sharing informative posts on our shari’a compliant products and services.

In addition, we have rolled out a series of awareness videos to further help our customers in conducting safe and secure financial transactions. —Agencies