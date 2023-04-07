Al Baraka Group wins big at the Islamic Finance News ceremony

The Bahrain based Al Baraka Group B.S.C (“ABG” / the “Group”) has announced two of its Units won the prestigious Islamic Finance News Awards for “Best Digital Offering”.

The winners were selected based on an annual comprehensive referendum conducted by the Islamic Finance News magazine.

Over 38,000 votes were cast this year, and the voting process was refined, allowing only local professionals to vote for banks in their respective domestic markets, thereby making the outcome a more accurate and representative reflection of the Islamic banking landscape.

Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank and Al Baraka Bank Limited – South Africa beat other innovative peers and scooped up their awards at the recently held awards ceremony in Dubai.—Zawya News