Al Baraka Bank Pakistan enters into Takaful service alliance with Pak Qatar General Takaful

Al Baraka Bank Pakistan (ABPL), Pakistan’s first Islamic bank, entered into an agreement with Pak Qatar General Takaful for providing Accidental Death and Cash Withdrawal Takaful to Al Baraka Shafqaat accountholders.

Under this arrangement, Pak Qatar General Takaful will cover the risk of theft when Al Baraka Shafqaat Accountholders withdraw cash through the counters of Al Baraka branches or ATM machines of any bank country wide. Account holders will also be covered with the accidental death benefits.

Mr. Nadeem Ajmad Khan – Deputy CEO Al Baraka Bank Pakistan and Mr. Zahid Awan – CEO Pak Qatar General Takaful Company signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

On this occasion, Nadeem Amjad Khan, Deputy CEO of the Bank said “This agreement will reinforce ABPL’s commitment towards providing premium services to its customers. Very soon inshaAllah, Al Baraka Bank will introduce the same offer for other products as well.”

