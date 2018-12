Islamabad

Deputy Commissioner of Hurnai Azeem Jan Dumar here on Tuesday expressed that Al-Balochistan Rifle Shooting contest would be held on December 14 and Commissioner Sibi Division will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The famous shooter of the province will participate in this event, he added while DC Azeem was talking with journalist at his office. He also highlighted the importance of sports adding that youth must pay their attention on sports activities.—APP

