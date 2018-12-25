Al-Azizia verdict ‘is another stamp on Nawaz Sharif’s honesty’: Maryam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, in a series of tweets on Monday, claimed that the accountability court’s verdict against her father Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference was “based on assumptions”.

Minutes after the court handed Sharif seven years in jail and a fine of $2.5 million in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, Maryam took to Twitter to express support for her father.

“Punishment to the same man for the fourth time. [This was] blind revenge’s last hiccup but victory is Nawaz Sharif’s, thank God.

“After two-and-a-half years of revenge-like accountability, after rummaging through three generations, not a penny’s worth of corruption, kickback or commission was found.”

Maryam claimed that “all the verdicts against Sharif were regarding the personal business of his deceased father (Mian Sharif)”, adding that “when they could not find anything they announced the verdict on assumptions. “Today’s verdict is another stamp on Nawaz Sharif’s honesty and sincerity.

