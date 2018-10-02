Al-Azizia reference: Khawaja Haris fails to appear in court on account of illness

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court on Tuesday summoned witness Mehboob Alam on today(Wednesday) in Al-Azizia corruption case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court on Tuesday, however, his lawyer Khawaja Haris was absent. The defence counsel sent an application, stating he was ill.

During the hearing Judge Arshad Malik remarked that a similar situation had occurred in previous hearing on Monday. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor then said that he had no objection to Haris’ illness.

Expressing his displeasure at the defence counsel’s absence Judge Malik remarked that he had postponed all other cases for Al-Azizia reference. He further added that his entire day goes to waste when the lawyers fail to appear before the court.

Further, Judge Malik noted that the case had not made any progress in the present week, adding that the Supreme Court was yet to grant an extension to wrap up the corruption trial.

Summoning witness Mehboob Alam on Wednesday(today), the court adjourned the hearing.

Share on: WhatsApp