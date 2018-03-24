Al-Azhar’s Grand Mufti endorsement

GRAND Mufti Dr Shawki Ibrahim of Al-Azhar University, Egypt has categorically said that only courts could declare a person infidel while the State was the only authority to declare jihad. Endorsing the Paigham-i-Pakistan, a document issued by the government which offers a unanimous counter-narrative to extremist ideas by collating fatwas (edicts) against terrorism, he said extremism leading to terrorism, blasphemy and declaring any Muslim a non-believer were prohibited in Islam.

The visit of the Grand Mufti, which comes immediately after the visit of Imam-i-Kaaba, would go a long way in crystallising many issues that are being exploited by some misguided elements to mislead people. Muslim world, these days, is at the receiving end as most of the major contemporary evils are associated with it by those who dominate the world and also the media, which is being used to tarnish the image of a religion that teaches nothing but peace, amity and brotherhood. The Grand Mufti attended a round table as well as a seminar on the crucial issue of terrorism, where speakers highlighted different aspects of the challenge and also the way out. In fact, we badly need internal debates and dialogue within the Islamic countries to crystallise the concepts that are being misinterpreted by some semi-literate religious circles leading to complication of things for entire Ummah. This is particularly so in the case of Pakistan which has launched a full-fledged war against terror and its sacrifices are much more than any other country of the world but despite all this it is still being viewed with suspicion by some powerful forces. This is because of the overall image of the country, which is being tarnished by extremist elements that are not listening to the reason and apparently have no regard for honour and dignity of Islam as well as the country. It is strange as to why these elements are insisting to impose their own limited and extremist version of Islam when mainstream Ummah thinks and believes otherwise. There are also reasons to believe that some of the elements like those in IS (Daesh) are being used by some vested interests to smear the image of Islam and its believers and create justification for action against Islamic countries in the name of elimination of terrorism. There is, therefore, dire need to isolate these elements not just in Pakistan but all over the globe and this can only happen when knowledgeable personalities like Grand Mufti, whose competency to issue decrees is beyond any doubt, come forward to create necessary awareness among Muslims so as to isolate extremists and eliminate terrorism and extremism.

Related