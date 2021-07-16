Al-Azhar University Egypt, IUB to promote scientific, cultural ties

Our Correspondent Bahawalpur

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to promote scientific and cultural ties between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Al-Azhar University of the Arab Republic of Egypt at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall here Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob signed the MoU on the occasion while President of Al-Azhar University Prof. Dr Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy signed the agreement online from Egypt.

Under the MoU, both universities will work together for the promotion of Iqbaliat, Urdu and Arabic language and literature, while establishing academic and cultural ties. Ph.D teachers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be able to visit Al-Azhar University for research activities through the Higher Education Commission.

In addition, extended lectures and research sessions will be held and faculty members will be exchanged. Speaking on the occasion, renowned religious scholar.