AkzoNobel to work with world’s coolest innovators

What if paint could clean the air; withstand extreme heat; reduce drag and fuel consumption; cope with conditions on Mars. AkzoNobel products already do this – now the plan is to go even further.

That’s why the company is ready to stir things up by seeking out the newest, coolest, smartest and most revolutionary developments out there. AkzoNobel wants to combine its global scale, know-how and expertise with the ingenious solutions of startups and scale-ups around the world.

Announced today, the company’s Paint the Future innovation challenge aims to connect with new disruptive technologies and accelerate innovation in the dynamic world of paints and coatings.

“Our passion for paint and innovation goes way back and we’re even more excited about the future,” says AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker. “Led by our Chief Technology Officer, Klaas Kruithof, we want to work with visionaries and entrepreneurs, capture the creative genius that flows from open innovation and paint the future together.”

