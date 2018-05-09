AkzoNobel: Sunreef Yachts catamaran

Islamabad

The world’s first diamond coated multihull yacht is due to make its debut later this year with an innovative partnership between AkzoNobel and Jean Boulle Luxury.

The link-up combined a diamond coating technique developed by Jean Boulle Luxury with AkzoNobel’s advanced color and application expertise. Working together, the two companies can transform ethically sourced, natural diamonds into a high quality coating which gives a dazzling finish to almost any surface.

Already used on private aircraft and luxury cars, the Sun King® Diamond Coating will make its debut in the world of multihull yachtswith the 40 Open Sunreef Power. For this innovative coating, it took boundless palette of colors. By combining the proven performance of a full Awlgrip paint scheme with Jean Boulle’s Sun King Diamond clearcoat, AkzoNobel will achieve an unrivalled aesthetic result on the Sunreef vessel.

The fully customized 40 Open Sunreef Power was created at the Sunreef Yachts shipyards in Gdansk, Poland, where the company was founded by its President, Francis Lapp. Thanks to a special engine combination, the boat can achieve a top speed of more than 60 knots and is designed to provide stability and comfort, even at high speeds

The lustrous Sun King Diamond Coating topcoat – the world’s only natural high quality diamond coating – dramatically alters the visual appearance, while also maintaining full functional capabilities. It has already been applied to Rolls Royce and Bentley cars and a Bombadier Global Express aircraft.—PR