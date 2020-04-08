AKU starts corona self-screening application

The Aga Khan University has launched a mobile application that enables Pakistanis to easily and safely evaluate coronavirus symptoms with an in-home screening tool and understand the next steps to look after themselves.

CoronaCheck uses an interactive chatbot, driven by artificial intelligence, which allows users to understand their symptoms, recognise whether they may have contracted COVID-19 and seek help in a timely manner.

It also aims to identify potential coronavirus carriers, limit their risk of transmission and to list the national helplines available.

The app will help reduce the need for patients to visit hospitals and ease the burden on the healthcare system, ensuring care for those most in need. The clinical faculty of the Aga Khan University Hospital advised on the screening algorithm, while the AKU’s Technology Innovation Support Centre provided the technological expertise for the app.