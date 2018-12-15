AKU inaugurates state of the art Anatomy, Surgery Learning Studio

A new anatomy and surgical skills lab, introducing the latest available learning aids was opened at The Aga Khan University Medical College here Friday.

According to AKU officials the facility to be functional in an enlarged space will help students to learn about the human body structure, and enable residents, practicing physicians along with surgeons to rehearse difficult and complicated surgical procedures before performing them on real patients.

Mentioning that anatomy is a cornerstone of medical education, officials said renovation of the old Anatomy Lab and adjacent spaces to create additional teaching and learning spaces has integrated state-of-the-art technology and interactive learning with the classic anatomy dissection experience to better prepare students to become great clinicians.

Medical, nursing, dental students and other disciplines allied to medicine will all learn about human anatomy in the new Learning Studio using different approaches including didactic lectures, practical sessions based on models, prosecuted materials, radiological images, cadaveric dissection as well as newer methods using interactive computer-based software.

The Learning Studio also features BodyViz, the latest in anatomy software that will allow students, both undergraduate and graduate, to explore and better understand anatomical concepts.

The software fuses advances in visualization technology with the accuracy of radiology, as it renders interactive 3D visualizations directly from MRI and CT data on a laptop, PC and iPads.—APP

