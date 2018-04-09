Akram stresses policies for betterment of trade, industry

Business community determined to solve problems collectively

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

President of Islamabad Industrial Association M. Akram Farid has said that industrialists have kept the economy going in the prevailing non-conducive business environment and unfortunately the government doesn’t seem serious to resolve industry issues.

This was said by him while talking to a delegation from ICCI who visited to congratulate office-bearers and the executive body here on Sunday.

The business community has united on one platform and was determined to solve its problems collectively. That’s why the sector specific community groups have merged into one representative form.

He also stressed the need to formulate policies for betterment of the trade and industry with input from both segments.

President ICCI Amir Waheed Sheikh said that IAI was lucky enough to enjoy leadership of a person like Mian Akram Farid who possesses the skill to bring all sub-sectors on board for common interest of the manufacturing sector, he said. President ICCI assured full cooperation in making joint efforts to serve business community.

Chairman Founder Group ICCI Zubair Ahmad Malik apprised the businessmen about the issues being faced by trade and industry in the country. He stressed the need to look into root causes of these problems and address them at all levels.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik said that the Chamber and the Association are in close cooperation in the Capital which is an example for others to follow.

Member Executive Council Khalid Javed, in his address of welcome said that they are blessed to have both platforms together. He hoped that Industry will play leading role for country’s prosperity.

Faridoon Khatak, Senior Vice President IIA, and Vice Presidents Mirza Muhammad Ali and Nasir Qureshi expressed their satisfaction that all sectors and platforms are united today. They will move forward with a collective wisdom of the executive committee members, they assured.

The participants of the delegation, expressing their views said that an enabling environment was, however, required for enhancing growth rate in trading and manufacturing sectors. Ruling party and the Government Departments were not concentrating on problems of trade and industry that resulted in much slower growth as desperately required in the forthcoming era, the business community explained.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Naveed Malik and Nisar Ahmad Mirza congratulated members of Executive Committee of IIA for their much needed initiative to bring different manufacturing sectors on a single platform in the best interest of industry.